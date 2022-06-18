UAE sends 27 tons of food, medical aid to Ukraine refugees in Poland

The UAE sent 27 tons of food and medical supplies to assist Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the Emirates news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The UAE Ambassador to Ukraine Salem Ahmed al-Kaabi reaffirmed the country’s keenness to contribute to the humanitarian relief efforts.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Gulf country has so far sent six planes to Poland and Moldova carrying 156 tons of food, medical aid and ambulances to assist refugees who fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The assistance comes as part of the UAE’s commitment to donate AED18.3 million (US$5 million) in response to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal.

The Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC) also sent 124 tons of relief supplies and shelter equipment with other international organizations in the city, WAM reported.

More than 5.5 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Romania and beyond since Russia’s invasion on February 24, according to the United Nations, which has called it Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

As war rages in Ukraine’s east, Kyiv received a major boost on Friday when the European Union recommended that it become a candidate to join the bloc, foreshadowing a dramatic geopolitical shift in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

At a summit next week, EU leaders are expected to endorse the recommendations by the bloc’s executive for Ukraine and neighboring Moldova.

With Reuters

Read more:

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine ‘extremely alarming’: UN

French president Macron praises Ukrainian ‘heroism’ during Kyiv visit

Hunger crisis could swell already record global displacement: UN