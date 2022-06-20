Expo 2020 to be rebranded ‘Expo City Dubai,’ reopening in October

Dubai’s Expo 2020 site will reopen to visitors, with several country pavilions remaining in place and a new museum due to open on October 1.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The site will be renamed “Expo City Dubai,” and will continue to host the pavilions of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt among others, the UAE’s official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

It also hopes to attract businesses and will be the home of the new headquarters for logistics firm DP World.

“Al Wasl will continue to shine, the waterfall will continue to delight, and the UAE, Alif and Terra pavilions will continue to fascinate visitors of all ages,” said Dubai’ ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a press statement.

“This new city will be home to an extraordinary new museum, a world-class exhibition center, and the headquarters of cutting edge and fast-growing companies,” he added.

The Opportunity Pavilion will reopen as the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, highlighting the history of world expos and looking back on Dubai’s six-month hosting of the event.

Several other features including the Al Wasl Plaza, the Garden in the Sky observation tower, and the Surreal water feature, will also remain.

Alif, the Mobility Pavilion and Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, will stay open as interactive educational experiences.

Dubai’s Expo 2020, which had to be postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was reportedly visited by more than 24 million visitors.

World Expos have been held for 170 years, since London’s Great Exhibition in 1851.

The site will also feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities, and a mall.

The site will reportedly be free of single-use plastics and retain 80 percent of infrastructure and buildings that have been constructed, WAM reported.

Read more:

Dubai’s EXPO 2020 concludes with concerts, fireworks after successful six-month event

Expo 2020 Dubai achieves massive milestone of 20 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai’s final days wrapping up with events, concerts and closing ceremony