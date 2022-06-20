Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Egypt, will visit Jordan and Turkey next

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday and was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, state news agency SPA reported.

The Crown Prince’s visit to Egypt is part of a tour that will include visiting Jordan and Turkey next. The visits were based on the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. They aim to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s relations with those countries.

The Crown Prince will discuss with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, enhancing bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

The Crown Prince's tour comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Kingdom next month.

During Biden's visit, Saudi Arabia will host a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which the US president will participate in. The leaders of Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan will also participate in the summit.

On Sunday, Sisi hosted a trilateral summit with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The three leaders discussed joint cooperation on issues of common interest, and regional and international updates, according to the Egyptian presidency’s spokesman.

