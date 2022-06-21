Saudi Arabia, Egypt to sign 14 agreements worth $7.7 billion
Saudi Arabia and Egypt will sign 14 agreements worth $7.7 billion, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday citing the Kingdom’s Minister of Commerce Majed bin Abdullah al-Gasabi.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday as part of a tour that will include visiting Jordan and Turkey.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia will sign agreements in the fields of petroleum, renewable energy, green hydrogen, information technology, e-commerce, healthcare, infrastructure and cybersecurity.
There are currently more than 150 bilateral agreements between the two countries, according to the Federation of Saudi Chambers.
In 2021, the size of commercial trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia reached 54 billion SAR ($14 billion), recording a growth of 87 percent compared with 2020.
Saudi investments in Egypt through more than 6,800 Saudi companies exceed $32 billion while Egyptian investments in Saudi Arabia through more than 800 Egyptian companies are worth $5 billion.
The Crown Prince’s visit to Egypt is the fifth visit he makes to the country in the past four years.
In addition to signing agreements, the Crown Prince will also hold talks to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments.
