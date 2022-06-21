Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Jordan, King Abdullah welcomes him

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Jordan on Tuesday and was welcomed by King Abdullah II, the foreign ministry reported.

The Crown Prince had just left Egypt where he met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and discussed a host of regional issues including Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prince Mohammed is scheduled to visit Turkey next as the last leg of his tour.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt’s Sisi issue joint communique on Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon

Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign 14 agreements worth $7.7 billion

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Egypt, will visit Jordan and Turkey next