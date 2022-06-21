UAE to end mourning period for Sheikh Khalifa, flags to full mast from June 22

The UAE will end its official mourning period by end of day Tuesday, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The 40-day period, on account of the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saw flags across the country at half-mast.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Flags will be raised once again at 9:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, WAM reported citing the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The late president of the UAE died at the age of 73 on May 13. Work in both public and private sectors was suspended for three days.

Sheikh Khalifa was laid to rest in al-Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

Many world leaders including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the UAE capital to offer condolences.

The late Ruler of Abu Dhabi was elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates on November 3, 2004, to succeed his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE President from 1971 to 2004.

Read more:

UAE spent $10 billion in maritime, energy development projects under Sheikh Khalifa

Watch: UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

World leaders to visit UAE to pay tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa