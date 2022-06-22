Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for early general elections

Kuwait decided on Wednesday to dissolve the parliament and called for general elections as per legal and constitutional guidelines, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah announced in a televised speech.



The decision, made based on Article 107 of the constitution, aims to correct the political path in the country.



“We have decided to dissolve the National Assembly and call for general elections… The people themselves will have the final word in rectifying the political scene by selecting those who properly represent them,” Sheikh Meshal said in a speech on behalf of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Sheikh Meshal attributed the current situation of the political scene - which he described as one marred by disagreements and guided by personal interests – to the fractured relation between the legislative and executive authorities as well as to the former’s interference in the latter’s work.



He also said that the executive authority has not performed its duties “properly,” adding that some officials have not “committed to the pledge to work toward achieving political stability and serving the country and its people.”



Sheikh Meshal reaffirmed that the constitution will be fully adhered to and will not be amended, obstructed or suspended.



Read more:

Britain launches free trade talks with Gulf countries