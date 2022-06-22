.
Kuwait targets dozens of media outlets for ‘spreading false news’

An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

Kuwait announced Wednesday the withdrawal of licenses and legal action against dozens of media outlets amid political tensions that saw the country’s parliament dissolved.

“The licenses of 90 online news sites have been withdrawn and 73 media outlets have been referred to the state prosecution over the past two weeks due to violations of the law,” the information ministry said.

The outlets were targeted for alleged violations including “spreading false news,” an official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to comment on the subject.

Also Wednesday, Kuwait’s crown prince said that parliament would be dissolved and called for new elections within months as disputes escalate between the legislature and cabinet.

The latest move aims to “prevent the violation of laws regulating (the media) or degeneration into media chaos,” the information ministry said on Twitter.

