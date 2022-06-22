Low-cost carrier Wizz Air launches new flights from Saudi Arabia to UAE, Europe

Budget airline Wizz Air will launch new routes from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to the United Arab Emirates and key European cities, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The low-cost carrier, which operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts, announced three new routes to Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi route will be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air’s joint venture airline with ADQ.

Launching in September 2022, the new destinations are the first step towards a growing presence in Saudi Arabia, the airline said.

Tickets for all routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from as little as $26.

Last month Wizz Air signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, supported by the Saudi National Air Connectivity Programme, to explore opportunities to develop the air market in the Kingdom, which wants to triple passenger traffic by 2030, and support the development of the Saudi Tourism Sector.

The airline said the MoU “reflects a shared vision between the parties on the potential Wizz Air could bring to the Kingdom to stimulate tourist demand, thereby making a significant contribution to Saudi Arabia’s planned growth.”

Robert Carey, president of Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air is committed to increasing global connectivity to marvellous destinations with real opportunities for growth and expansion.”

“Saudi Arabia is a very exciting market and our expansion will bring ultra-low-cost travel to the Kingdom. Our regular flights to Dammam will provide year-round sun for tourists, and provide a mix of destinations for residents of the Kingdom.”

Carey said the MoU demonstrates the airlines' “commitment to supporting travelers to and from Saudi by bringing in a new era of air travel with our ultra-low fares, point-to-point network, and high-quality onboard service.”

Khalil Lamrabet, CEO of The Air Connectivity Program, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with both Wizz Air and Dammam Airport to grow traffic, in particular inbound tourism, from key European markets into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to the success of these routes and working with both our partners to grow the Wizz Air network into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Wizz Air is Abu Dhabi’s budget airline, offering low fares and efficient travel options as it continues to expand its services.

The airline’s fleet comprises of four Airbus A321neo aircrafts, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

Fahd bin Sulaiman al-Harbi, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, also welcomed the new routes, saying: “We are very happy to welcome Wizz Air flights at King Fahd International Airport. Strengthening the global connectivity of the Kingdom is very important and Dammam Airport Company (DACO) continues to develop new destinations to serve the citizens and residents of the Eastern province. We are ready to welcome tourists and impress them with the beauty of Dammam.”

