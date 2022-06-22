Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss bolstering ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jordan’s King Abdullah II held extensive talks in Amman, mainly focusing on regional developments and bolstering ties.



During his visit to Amman, the Crown Prince discussed means to strengthen bilateral ties toward serving mutual interests and enhancing economic cooperation as well as diversifying investments in various fields, including tourism, agriculture and healthcare.



Jordan voiced its appreciation for the Kingdom’s support of developmental projects, mainly in transportation and energy, highlighting the significance of Saudi investments in expanding various sectors in Jordan.



During their discussions, both parties also said they look forward to enhancing cooperation in the field of clean energy and voiced the importance of exchanging expertise in projects on renewable energy.



The Crown Prince and King Abdullah also discussed regional and international affairs, such as the Palestinian cause and developments in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Iran.



On Palestine, both reaffirmed that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve comprehensive peace and noted that Israel must cease all unlawful practices that undermine this solution.



On Iraq, the Crown Prince and King Abdullah noted that Iraq’s stability is essential for the region’s stability and voiced hope that Iraqi parties reach a consensus on forming a cabinet that meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people.



Turning to Yemen, Jordan reiterated its condemnation of the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attacks which target civilians and vital facilities in the Kingdom, adding that it fully supported any measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, stability and interest.



The Crown Prince and King Abdullah also said, “Jordan’s and Saudi Arabia’s security is one.”



As for Syria, they called for intensifying efforts to reach a political solution to end the crisis and restore security and stability.



On Lebanon, the Crown Prince and King Abdullah voiced the importance of carrying out comprehensive reforms to help the country overcome its current crisis, adding that Hezbollah must commit to not interfering in Arab countries’ internal affairs.



On Iran, both reiterated their support of international efforts aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.



The Crown Prince and King Abdullah reaffirmed that both countries would continue cooperating and coordinating political and security developments to further strengthen security and prosperity.



