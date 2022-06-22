Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Turkey

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Wednesday on an official visit that included Egypt and Jordan.
The Crown Prince was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara where they will discuss various economic and political affairs, as well as measures that can strengthen cooperation between the two countries in trade, tourism and healthcare and other sectors.
The two countries are also expected to sign agreements in various fields.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During his visit to Jordan, the Crown Prince met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and discussed bilateral ties and regional and international developments.
Delegations from the two countries also discussed economic ties and addressed a number of challenges facing trade between the two countries.
The Crown Prince traveled to Jordan after visiting Egypt where he met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
During his visit to Egypt, the two countries signed economic deals worth $7.7 billion.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia consulate requests probe results in death of two citizens in Australia
Hajj 2022: Emirates to double flights to Medina, 31 new flights to Jeddah
Kuwait dissolves parliament, calls for early general elections
-
Turkey and Russia discuss grain transit from UkraineA Turkish defense delegation was in Moscow for talks aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukraine across the Black Sea, Russia’s defense ministry said ... World News
-
Turkey fined for violating rights of Syrian refugee by expelling himThe European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday that Turkey had unlawfully repatriated a Syrian refugee after forcing him to sign a ... Middle East
-
Turkey proposes 1 trillion lira extra budget to tackle rising costs: News agencyTurkey's government has submitted a proposal to parliament for a supplementary budget of some 1 trillion lira ($57.74 billion) to cover rising costs ... World News