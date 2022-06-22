Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince leaves Jordan to visit Turkey

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left Jordan to visit Turkey as part of a regional tour.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Crown Prince held talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman on Tuesday during which the Jordanian King stressed the pivotal role of Saudi Arabia, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in supporting the region’s causes.

King Abdullah also bestowed upon the Saudi Crown Prince the Order of al-Hussein bin Ali, which is the highest order of Jordan, embodying the close ties between the two countries.

On Monday, the Crown Prince visited Egypt where the two countries announced economic deals worth $7.7 billion.

With Reuters