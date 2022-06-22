.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia’s investments in Jordan amount to $14 bln

A picture taken on April 27, 2020, shows the Jordanian flying waving in the wind over the capital Amman. (AFP)
A picture taken on April 27, 2020, shows the Jordanian flying waving in the wind over the capital Amman. (File photo: AFP)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The volume of investments made by Saudi Arabia in Jordan spans across 900 projects and amounts to $14 billion, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry revealed in a new report that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to over $4 billion in 2021, a drastic increase from around $3.1 billion in 2020.

The volume of Saudi exports to Jordan accounts for $3 billion, while Jordanian imports to the Saudi market amount to around $1.3 billion.

The report’s findings come as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II to discuss bilateral relations, as well as issues of regional and international interest. They held talks at the al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan late Tuesday.

