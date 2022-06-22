Saudi Arabia’s investments in Jordan amount to $14 bln

The volume of investments made by Saudi Arabia in Jordan spans across 900 projects and amounts to $14 billion, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry revealed in a new report that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to over $4 billion in 2021, a drastic increase from around $3.1 billion in 2020.

The volume of Saudi exports to Jordan accounts for $3 billion, while Jordanian imports to the Saudi market amount to around $1.3 billion.

The report’s findings come as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II to discuss bilateral relations, as well as issues of regional and international interest. They held talks at the al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan late Tuesday.

🎥 | جلالة ملك #الأردن يقدم لسمو #ولي_العهد قلادة الحسين بن علي التي تعد أرفع وسام مدني في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وتمنح للملوك والأمراء ورؤساء الدول



pic.twitter.com/z97FSbfBfn — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) June 21, 2022

