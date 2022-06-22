UAE to stage COP28 Climate Summit at Dubai Expo City

The upcoming COP28 climate conference will be held at Expo City Dubai - the reimagined site of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair - the UAE’s president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Dubai’s Expo 2020 site is soon to reopen to thousands of new residents and businesses, with several country pavilions remaining in place and a new museum due to open on October 1.

The site will now also play host to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) which will see world leaders converge from 6-17 November 2023 to find solutions to the global threats posed by climate change, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

It said that the selection of Dubai Expo City as a venue for COP28 builds on the legacy and message of Expo; ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and affirms commitment to the themes of sustainability, opportunity, and mobility, while showcasing its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, in line with the UAE’s vision for COP28.

The conference is expected to see over 45,000 participants daily, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts and representatives of civil society organizations.

The new Expo City Dubai 0 which will open in phases from October - aims be a global hub for innovation and creativity. It will be free to enter and explore but a paid-for attraction pass will be needed to enter the pavilions.

The UAE has a proven track record in climate action and multilateral cooperation.

It is the permanent host country for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first in the region to commit to an economy-wide reduction in emissions.

In addition, the UAE has also established itself as a destination for hosting high-level international events focusing on climate action and sustainable development.

Over the past 15 years, the UAE has emerged as a regional leader in renewable and clean energy investments, both domestically and internationally.

It invested US$50 billion in clean energy and has recently announced its plans to invest more than US$50 billion over the next decade in additional projects, including hydrogen and ammonia.

The UAE operates three of the world's largest and lowest-cost solar plants and has invested in renewable energy projects in 70 countries. These investments include more than US$1 billion in grants and loans to 27 island countries that are resource-stressed and particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The UAE leverages effective and innovative climate action as a key driver to building a new, low-emissions economic growth model, underpinned by sustainability, and one that will create meaningful employment opportunities in new sectors thereby driving the ambitions of the UAE, the region, and the world.

COP28 represents a moment of vital significance as the world seeks to maximise progress since the Paris Agreement.

The conference will witness a critical stocktaking moment for climate action under the Paris Agreement, in addition to defining future Nationally Determined Contributions.

With Egypt hosting COP27 in November 2022, the UAE is committed to working closely with the host government to accelerate global progress in climate action and adapting to the repercussions of climate change.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was launched in 1992 in Brazil. The conferences are formal meetings, held annually since 1995, which aim to find solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change. At COP26 in Glasgow, the UAE was chosen to host COP28 in November 2023.

