First Etihad Rail passenger station will be in Fujairah, connecting 11 UAE regions

Etihad Rail has announced its first passenger train station will be located in Fujairah and will connect 11 regions across the United Arab Emirates once completed.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Thursday that the station will be in the Sakamkam area of the emirate on the country’s east coast.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The office also tweeted that Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of Etihad Rail, this week visited the 145-kilometre stretch of line that is being built from Sharjah to Fujairah Port and Ras al-Khaimah.

During the visit, Sheikh Theyab inspected key features of the project which aims to connect regions from Fujairah to Sila’a; the western region of Abu Dhabi.

Once completed Etihad Rail is expected to carry millions of passengers annually between the country’s major cities by 2030.

It will allow passengers to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. No start date for the passenger service has been made public to date.

The first phase of the Etihad Rail has been fully operational since 2016, with opportunities to expand beyond the borders of the UAE.

The UAE Railways program falls under the ‘Projects of the 50’ which is a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development, transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors.

Sheikh Theyab also witnessed the signing of a deal between Etihad Rail and Spain’s CAF company for designing, manufacturing, supplying, and maintaining passenger trains for the rail project valued $326.7 million, the media office said.

“The agreement was signed in Sakamkam area, where the first passenger train station will be built in the heart of Fujairah city," Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Sheikh Theyab “praised the continued efforts to develop a nationwide transport system that will contribute to enhancing the UAE’s economy,” the media office said.

Read more:

Dubai’s ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch UAE Rail Program to connect major cities

Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border

Etihad Rail completes excavation works of all tunnels of the UAE rail Network