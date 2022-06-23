Saudi Arabia and Turkey hail new era of cooperation after Crown Prince visit

Saudi Arabia and Turkey declared on Wednesday their determination to launch a “new era of cooperation” at the end of a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince agreed with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to work toward closer ties in several fields including economy, energy and defense, state news agency SPA reported citing a joint statement.

Advertisement

The two leaders discussed in Ankara “their common determination to enhance cooperation in the bilateral relations between the two countries including in the political, economic, military, security and cultural fields.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The two sides also expressed their aspiration to cooperate in the fields of energy, including petroleum, refining and petrochemicals, energy efficiency, electricity, renewable energy, innovation and clean technologies for hydrocarbon resources, low-carbon fuels and hydrogen, and to work on localizing energy sector products and associated supply chains, and developing projects related to these fields,” SPA reported.

“The two parties affirmed their endeavour to intensify cooperation, coordination and exchanging of views on important issues in the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region and support for political solutions to all crises in the countries of the region.”

The Crown Prince left Ankara on Wednesday heading back to the Kingdom ending his tour which took him to Egypt and Jordan.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince arrives in Turkey

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss bolstering ties

Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt’s Sisi issue joint communique on Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon