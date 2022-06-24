Only Hajj pilgrims permitted to performed Umrah through July 19: Saudi ministry
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Friday that only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah between June 24 and July 19.
The ministry added in a tweet that registering to perform Umrah via the Eatmarna app will be available again on July 19.
A total of 172,562 pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom by Tuesday ahead of this year’s Hajj season.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.
The Kingdom will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Hajj.
Hajj is usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, with about 2.5 million people performing the ritual in 2019.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom had sharply decreased the number of pilgrims allowed to perform the ritual.
Read more:
Hajj 2022: Emirates to double flights to Medina, 31 new flights to Jeddah
Saudi’s Grand Holy Mosque gets new 80,000 copies of Holy Quran ahead of Hajj
Saudi Arabia eyes tripling of foreign tourists to 12 mln in 2022: Minister
-
Saudi Aramco-backed Amogy seeks fast shift to zero emissions with ammonia-based fuelSouth Korea’s SK Innovation has led the latest $46 million funding round for climate tech start-up Amogy, which aims to accelerate the shift to ... Energy
-
US envoy to combat antisemitism to make first trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE, IsraelThe State Department said Deborah Lipstadt would look to build on “the profoundly important” Abraham Accords to advance religious tolerance, improve relations in the region, and counter misunderstanding and distrust. Middle East
-
India customs officials seize stack of gold smuggled from Saudi ArabiaAlmost 500 grams of gold was seized by Indian customs officials from a passenger traveling from Saudi Arabia this week.Undeclared gold worth almost ... World News