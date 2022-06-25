Saudi Arabia clarifies travel rules to Thailand

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Thailand issued a statement on Friday clarifying the travel rules to Thailand.
Saudi passport holders can attain a visa from Thailand’s Embassy in Riyadh or the consulate in Jeddah, the statement said, adding that it’s also possible to attain visa on arrival that’s valid for 14 days.
Vaccinated travelers must present an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate while non-vaccinated travelers must present a negative COVID‑19 PCR test certificate issued within 72 hours before departure to Thailand.
Saudi Arabia announced the end of a travel ban for nationals wanting to visit Thailand in March, a move that came less than two months after the two countries agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties.
Saudi Arabia downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft in 1989 of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair.”
On June 24, Thailand dropped rules requiring people to wear masks, according to AFP.
The health ministry, however, recommended people continue to wear face masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas.
Thailand's economy has faltered in the last two years, with growth hammered by the bitter combination of rising living costs and COVID-19.
With AFP
