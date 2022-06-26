Arab woman stabbed to death in UAE’s Sharjah, police catch killer in two hours
A 20-year-old Arab woman was stabbed to death in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Sharjah, local media reported citing the Sharjah Police General Command.
The police caught the murderer within two hours of the crime.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The woman’s body, stabbed several times, was found in a car.
The police were able to identify the suspect using CCTV camera footage at the parking lot of the young woman’s residence. The footage showed the killer attacking the woman inside her car, stabbing her multiple times.
He was then seen leaving the victim’s car, taking her body with him.
Attempting to run away from the authorities, the suspect was found on a beach where he was arrested. He confessed to the crime due to “personal differences” and has now been transferred to the Public Prosecution.
Read more:
Egyptian woman slain at university after rejecting marriage proposal
Man fatally shoots Jordanian woman on university campus
Abu Dhabi court jails illegal arms dealer for 10 years, fined over $272,000
-
Egyptian woman slain at university after rejecting marriage proposalTwenty-one-year-old Egyptian woman Naiyera Ashraf’s throat was slit open in front of the entrance of her university in Egypt by a man whose marriage ... Middle East
-
Two killed, several injured in shooting in Norway’s Oslo: PoliceTwo people were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway’s capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.A ... World News
-
Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: UN reviewThe United Nations said Friday that its findings showed that the shot that killed TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli ... Middle East