Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight Dhu al-Hijjah crescent moon

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the Dhu al-Hijjah crescent moon on Wednesday evening, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu al-Hijjah Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid al-Adha.

The Supreme Court requested those who sight the moon, whether through the bare eye or through telescopes, to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The Muslim religion follows a lunar calendar which comprises of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of the fasting month of Ramadan, which falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.

One of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able to.

Read more:

Only Hajj pilgrims permitted to perform Umrah through July 19: Saudi ministry

Hajj 2022: Emirates to double flights to Medina, 31 new flights to Jeddah

Saudia airlines now transports pilgrims’ luggage from Mecca, Madinah to airport