Tributes to Lubna Mansour pour in following her murder in Sharjah

Tributes have been pouring in for a Jordanian woman of Palestinian origin who was stabbed to death by her husband in Sharjah on Friday afternoon.

The woman, identified on social media as Lubna Mansour, was stabbed several times in a parking lot near her residence in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Sharjah. Her husband was identified as the suspect and caught by Sharjah Police within two hours of the murder.

Her picture was widely shared on social media following the incident, and her name has been trending since. Hundreds of tributes have poured in for the victim, who was a graduate from Jordan’s University of Science and Technology.

The police did not publicly identify the victim or her attacker and have not yet confirmed Jordanian media reports that claimed her husband was the murderer.

According to Jordanian media, the woman in her 20s was killed due to a family dispute. A relative of the victim published a statement about the crime, confirming her identity.

Lyaz Mansour, the victim’s sister, shared a picture of Mansour on Instagram with the caption: “With all my sadness and sorrow, we mourn my dear sister Lubna Waleed Mansour, asking Allah Almighty to rest her in peace and grant us patience.”

“Lubnah Mansour was stabbed by her husband 15 times in the UAE. Femicide is horrible and the death penalty should be used. The days of our silence and suppression are numbered. Our lives are not as cheap as you make them to be,” a Twitter user said.

“Going to sleep now. Wondering whose name we’re hearing on the news tomorrow. Wondering which girl amongst us is having her last day, today,” said another Twitter user.

Mansour’s murder comes within a week after two similar crimes were committed in Jordan and Egypt.

Jordanian university student Iman Arsheed was fatally shot at her university campus in Jordan, and in Egypt, Nayiera Ashraf was slaughtered at the gate of her university in Mansourah.

The horrific crimes have sparked uproar on social media, raising awareness on the increase in violence against women.

