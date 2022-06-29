Car bomb kills at least six in Yemen’s Aden: Officials

A car bomb attack on the convoy of a Yemeni military official in the southern port city of Aden killed at least six people and wounded several others on Wednesday, military officials said.



The head of security forces of Lahj province Saleh al-Sayed survived the assassination attempt, three military officials said.



Two of them said at least five civilians and one military officer were killed and six others were seriously wounded in the attack.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but al-Qaeda militants have stepped up their operations in south Yemen recently. At least 10 Yemeni soldiers were killed there in two separate attacks last week.



Instability in the south, where the internationally-recognized government is based, complicates international efforts to end the seven-year-old conflict.



Several attacks have been recorded despite a ceasefire agreement.



Sayed is Lahj’s commander of the military units of the Southern Transitional Council (STC).



