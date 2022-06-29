.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia not ‘intimidated’ by US military buildup in Europe: Deputy minister

  • Font
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow, Russia November 8, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia not ‘intimidated’ by US military buildup in Europe: Deputy minister

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia said Wednesday it would not be intimidated by US military reinforcements in Europe as tensions spiral over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

“I think that those who propose such solutions are under the illusion that they will be able to intimidate Russia, somehow restrain it - they will not succeed,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The security of countries where additional contingents will appear will not be strengthened. The prospect of stabilization will be distant. Risks will increase,” he added.

He said Russia would respond.

“We have the capabilities and resources,” Ryabkov added, threatening retaliation. “Now what is happening will certainly lead to compensatory measures on our part.”

NATO leaders invited Finland and Sweden to join after Turkey dropped objections, as the alliance looked to revamp its defenses at a summit dominated by Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine.

Read more:

Russian minister says strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses

NATO invites Sweden, Finland to join the alliance: Statement

Warsaw hails planned US military base in Poland as clear signal to Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More