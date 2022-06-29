Saudi Arabia imposes $2,665 fine on people who attempt to perform Hajj without permit
Saudi Arabia has announced that anyone who attempts to perform Hajj without a permit will be fined $2,665 (10,000 SAR), the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
Security forces will be deployed inside all holy sites as well as on all roads leading to them to ensure adherence to regulations during the Hajj season, Public Security Spokesperson Sami al- Shuwairekh said.
He also said that security forces arrested 19 people for the fraudulent advertisement of Hajj services such as performing the ritual on behalf of others.
According to Shuwairekh, the services offered via advertisements on social media and a website included providing and distributing sacrifices for pilgrims and arranging transportation.
Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.
The Kingdom will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s Hajj after it had sharply decreased the number of pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hajj is followed by Eid Al-Adha where Muslims traditionally buy a whole sheep to be slaughtered and distributed among friends, family and the poor.
