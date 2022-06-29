Saudi authorities arrest eight attempting to smuggle 3.5 million amphetamine pills

Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested a Syrian national with an Umrah visa, four Saudi citizens and three Turkish residents for attempting to smuggle amphetamine tablets, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom’s narcotics control seized 3,510,000 pills of the illicit drug in coordination with the tax and customs authority at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi said that the drugs were hidden inside a shipment of stones and garden supplies, according to the SPA report.

All initial legal measures were reportedly taken against the group which has been referred to Public Prosecution.

Authorities in the Kingdom have been cracking down on drug and drug smuggling in the Kingdom.

Earlier, SPA reported that border authorities will continue to tighten custom control over imports into Saudi Arabia.

In a major stance against drug use, the Kingdom placed a ban on the import of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi Arabia’s Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of Captagon stuffed inside the goods.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the severest punishment dealt to an individual involved in smuggling illicit narcotics is death.

Meanwhile, individuals who deal the substance face imprisonment, lashing, and/or a financial fine. Repeat offenders may receive a death sentence, according to the MOI.

