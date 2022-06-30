Bahrain King, Egypt President open Bahrain International Airport’s new terminal

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has inaugurated a new $1.1 billion passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport, which has the capacity to handle 14 million passengers a year.

The airport terminal – an expansion project which is part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic program - was officially opened in the in the presence of Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The guard of honor saluted the three leaders, and Bahraini Ardha songs were chanted to welcome them, a statement said.

King Hamad and President al-Sisi unveiled a commemorative plaque, marking the opening the new terminal.

Kamal bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Bahrain Airport Company, said the new passenger terminal is considered the largest infrastructure project in the civil aviation sector in the kingdom, and represents a qualitative leap in the field of services and airport facilities.

He said that the project – which began in April 2016 - was implemented in a record period of time, with the construction work being completed in 2020. It took 47 million manhours to complete the project.

“In line with HM the King’s directives to take care of the Bahraini citizen as they are the core and goal of development, we have invested in national competencies and cadres during the implementation period, and we are proud today that they are the ones who operate and maintain the airport,” he said.

King Hamad, President al-Sisi and the Crown Prince toured the departure hall building and were informed about its various facilities that are equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, a statement said.

The new terminal bulding has the annual capacity for 14 million passengers - four times the amount of the previous terminal - and has 5,500 parkign spaces, 104 counters to process arrivals, 24 self-check-in kiosks, 44 immigration counters, 22 E-gates, and 24 departure gates.

The airport terminals has 3,300 sqare meters of duty-free space, 21 cafes and restauarants, a hotel and spa and a souq. It also features traditional Bahraini art and sculptures throughout the terminal.

King Hamad also “expressed delight” at Egyptian President’s participation in the inauguration of the new Bahrain International Airport, which confirms the depth of Bahraini-Egyptian relations.

He said that the new Bahrain International Airport will consolidate the kingdom’s status as a pioneering regional and international aviation sector hub and will support the national economy and diversification plans.

Bahrain International Airport was recently named as the World’s Best New Airport at the Skytrax 2022 World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the Airport Expansion Project is one of the Kingdom’s largest national developments in the sector in the last 20 years.

Read more:

Bahrain airport’s new passenger terminal to open January 28

Building from the ground up: Middle East mega projects set to open their doors