Eid al-Adha holiday announced for UAE federal workers

Federal government workers in the United Arab Emirates will have a long weekend for the Eid-al-Adha holiday, officials announced on Thursday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said the holiday will run from Friday July 8 until Monday July 11, with work to resume Tuesday July 12, the Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.

Earlier this week it was announced that the first day of Eid al-Adha will begin on July 9 following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia at the Tamir observatory, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the Kingdom’s Supreme Court.

The five-day Muslim holiday of sacrifice falls during the lunar month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which begins on June 30, marking the month when the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

Hajj will start on July 6 through July 10, with Arafat Day falling on July 8, according to the Supreme Court’s statement.

