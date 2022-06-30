Saudi Arabia announces developmental projects worth $400 mln in Yemen

Saudi Arabia announced a package of developmental projects worth $400 million to be implemented by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.



The announcement was made during a meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman and Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al-Alimi in the Kingdom.



The developmental projects, which will be executed in various fields including energy, transportation, education, water and healthcare, aim to help Yemen on the political, economic and social level.



The Kingdom also offered $200 million to provide oil derivatives to operate power plants and help meet the needs of the Yemeni people.



During the meeting, Prince Khalid and Alimi also discussed recent developments in Yemen and the Presidential Leadership Council’s efforts to unify all Yemeni components to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.



Yemen’s seven-year conflict has killed more than 150,000 people and displaced millions of civilians, according to the UN.



Earlier in June, warring parties in the impoverished country renewed a two-month truce that began in April and that aid agencies and Western governments say has significantly reduced fighting.



