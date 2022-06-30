Saudi Crown Prince announces national priorities for research and development sector

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced national aspirations and priorities for the research, development and innovation sector that will enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The two-decade long aspirations include development in health, environmental sustainability, leadership in energy and industry, and future economies in line with Vision 2030, SPA reported.

To achieve these goals, the research, development, and research sector has reportedly been restructured with the formation of a higher committee led by the Crown Prince that will enable legislation and regulatory standards in addition to project and budget allocation and performance monitoring.

The Kingdom also aims to become a global leader in innovation, with targets of annual spending in this sector of 2.5 percent of the country’s GDP by 2040, thereby adding nearly USD 16 billion (SAR 60 billion) to the GDP by the same target year.

Job creation in science, technology, and innovation is expected in the thousands, SPA reported.

Within these goals, human health has been given top national priority by providing top of the line digital health care and supplying the world with the latest pharmaceutical technologies based on biotechnological advances.

The Kingdom also aims to achieve a longer and healthier life for its residents by finding “radical solutions for chronic and non-communicable diseases,” according to the SPA report.

The next challenge that Saudi Arabia seeks to eliminate is water shortage and improve food security.

The aspirations outline the Kingdom’s path towards becoming a global model in preserving the environment and developing water technologies through means like sustainable desalination, and food production through means of green spaces.

This is in addition to using existing technologies like carbon capture and low-cost electricity production, SPA reported.

Parallelly, Saudi Arabia seeks to use its vast natural resources and current advantage as a leading global energy supplier to continue its prominence at the helm while innovating production of alternative energy including green hydrogen, solar, and wind.

Measures will also be taken to ensure the sustainability of the oil demand, SPA reported, in addition to developing the rapidly growing mining sector in a sustainable manner.

