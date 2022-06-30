Saudis constitute 63.6 pct of 34 mln population; 8.6 pct fall in number of expats

There has been a decrease of 2.6 percent in the total population of Saudi Arabia by the middle of the year 2021, reaching 34.1 million people, compared to about 35 million people in the middle of the year 2020, reported Saudi Gazette.



The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), in a report published on Wednesday, said that the main factor for the fall in the total population is the decrease in the number of non-Saudis by 8.6 percent after many non-Saudis left the Kingdom during the COVID-19 pandemic period.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The authority noted that the Saudi population increased by 1.2 percent in mid-2021 on an annual basis. Men represented 56.8 percent of the total population, reaching 19.4 million individuals, while women constituted 43.2 percent, accounting for 14.7 million.



GASTAT pointed out that decrease in the total population was attributed mainly to the decline in the number of non-Saudi males residing in the Kingdom by 10.6 percent in mid-2021 on an annual basis, due to the increase in the number of expatriates who left the Kingdom due to the pandemic.



The authority explained that the population decline in Saudi Arabia in the middle of the year 2021 came after it posted an increase reaching 35 million in 2020 from 34.2 million in 2019.



Saudis constituted 63.6 percent of the total population, while the non-Saudis represented the remaining 36.4 percent, the report pointed out.

Read mores:

Advertisement

Summer travel trends reveal that Saudis are choosing to spend more on holidays



Saudi Arabia’s malls, supermarkets, restaurants told to increase hiring of nationals

Saudi Arabia imposes $2,665 fine on people who attempt to perform Hajj without permit