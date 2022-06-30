Tarjama, Ureed, Future Work sign MOU to empower Saudi youth in labor market

Tarjama Saudi Arabia, Ureed and Future Work have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the freelancer landscape in Saudi Arabia and build a platform for young freelancers to find job opportunities.

The MoU was signed in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh. The initiative hopes to meet the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through the empowerment of young talents, the creation of equal job opportunities for women and the creation of local content.



Future Works CEO, Eng. Bandar bin Abdullah al-Mohamadi described the MoU as a continuation of “efforts to support the training and employment of youths.”



“This agreement helps further target modern work models, including freelance work and flexible work to empower citizens working in the digital economy, and provide them with job opportunities and services,” he said.



Regarding this strategic partnership, Tarjama CEO Nour al-Hassan said, “We are honored to be collaborating with Future Work to build a platform for flexible work opportunities in the Kingdom and give the Saudi youth access to bigger employment opportunities.”



Tarjama is a language and translation service based in the MENA region while Ureed is the region’s largest freelance marketplace platform. Future Work is a company dedicated to empowering youths in labor markets.

