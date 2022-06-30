UAE announces Eid al-Adha holiday dates for employees in private sector

Private sector employees in the United Arab Emirates will get a four day holiday for Eid al-Adha starting from July 8 to July 11, with work set to resume on July 12, according to a statement.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization.

Advertisement

#MOHRE announces the #EidAlAdha holiday in the private sector from 8 - 11 July. Work will resume on Tuesday, 12 July. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/kHaDKVkJCj — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) June 30, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Federal government workers in the UAE will also share the same long weekend for the Eid-al-Adha holiday, officials announced on Thursday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said the holiday for government employees will run from Friday July 8 until Monday July 11, with work to resume Tuesday July 12, the Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.

It comes after the first day of Eid al-Adha was declared to begin on July 9 following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia at the Tamir observatory.

The Muslim holiday of sacrifice falls during the lunar month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which begins on June 30, marking the month when the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

Muslims mark Eid al-Adha by buying sheep and goats to slaughter then distribute to the needy. This annual ritual stems from the story of the prophet Abraham, commanded by God to slaughter his son Ismaeel as a test of his faith.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia confirms July 9 as Eid al-Adha date after moon sighting

Eid al-Adha holiday announced for UAE federal workers