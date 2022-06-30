UAE to grant health, education benefits to children born to female citizens

Children living in the United Arab Emirates born to Emirati women and foreign men will be granted the same health and education benefits as citizens, according to a presidential decree issued on Thursday.

“The President’s resolution is driven by a determination to provide greater support and stability to the families of Emirati mothers,” the official Emirates news agency WAM reported.

It didn’t contain further details on benefits or citizenship rules.

In the UAE, children born to Emirati women and foreign men are allowed to seek citizenship but it’s not automatic.

By contrast, children born to local men and foreign women receive citizenship at birth. The situation is similar in many Middle Eastern nations.

The Gulf country decided to open up citizenship to a select group of foreigners last year in a move to attract the best and brightest talent from around the world.

The UAE passport offers maximum mobility to its holder.

