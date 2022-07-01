India customs officials seize gold smuggled inside rectum of Dubai passenger

Indian customs officials seized more than 300 grams of gold from a passenger traveling from Dubai who had concealed the contraband inside his rectum.

The undeclared gold worth almost $10,000 was found concealed a passenger traveling into Chennai, officials reported on Twitter on Thursday.

The unidentified person was also caught with undeclared assorted electronics, cigarettes, and liquor worth $18,000.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

Earlier this week, 500 grams of gold worth almost $28,000 was seized by Indian customs officials from a passenger traveling from Saudi Arabia into Delhi.

The unidentified person, an Indian national, was caught with four gold bars concealed in his baggage.

Customs officials said the weight of the gold was about 466 grams.

The person was arrested on June 21 after being caught by officials.

In April, gold worth more than $74,000 and $38,000 in cash was seized by Indian customs officials from passengers travelling to and from Dubai.

Undeclared gold was confiscated from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai into Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday, April 19.

The man was wearing a heavy gold chain around his neck and was found with gold bars in his pockets. He was later arrested.

The same week customs officers at the same airport intercepted an Indian passenger about to board a flight to Dubai with a suitcase full of cash.

