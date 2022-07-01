UAE sends food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria

The United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 52 metric tons of food supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Bulgaria, state news agency WAM reported Thursday.

The aid is part of the continuous relief provided by the UAE to alleviate the humanitarian impact faced by Ukrainian refugees in countries neighboring the war-stricken country.

The number of refugees in Bulgaria is estimated at more than 90,000.

The dispatch of this plane comes in response to the talks that took place between Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Teodora Genchovska, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, who underscored the strength of bilateral relations and the UAE's efforts to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees.

Sultan Al Kaitoob, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, affirmed the country’s keenness to “actively participate in humanitarian relief efforts in light of the leadership’s directives to provide support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries,” and in line with the approach of the UAE Government and people to stand by other countries and peoples during crises.

