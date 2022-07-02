Saudi’s Jeddah Season 2022 sees record-breaking six million visitors in 60 days

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Season 2022 saw record-breaking six million visitors within the 60 day festival, officials announced on Saturday as the two-month extravaganza drew to a close.

The visitors were various nationalities and ages from inside and outside Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event began on May 2, marking the first day of Eid al-Fitr following the holy month of Ramadan, and saw a variety of entertainment offerings.

Held under the slogan, ‘Our Good Days,’ the festival’s second edition includes a total of around 2,800 activities over the two-month period.

Based on the Kingdom’s new vision for the entertainment industry, Jeddah Season included 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 entertainment offerings for gamers, seven Arab plays, two international plays, five marine experiences and events, as well as four international exhibitions, an interactive waterfall, and over 90 stores and restaurants.

The season created a numerous opportunities and partnerships for the private sector, as well as a wide range of employment opportunities for young Saudi men and women working at the event zones.

During the season, more than 80 percent of all workers were Saudi, whether they were employed in stores, restaurants, cafes, markets, or other organizational and logistical services.

Earlier this month, the Director-General of Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Season 2022, Nawaf Qumosan, said that the festival has created more than 74,000 jobs for Saudi citizens.

The Director-General praised the Kingdom’s entertainment industry, stating that the Season has contributed a great deal to the sector’s vision for the future and has improved the quality of life in the community, attracting investments and achieving economic returns.

The festival has had a positive economic, social, and cultural impact on residents and tourists in Jeddah and has contributed significantly to the city’s economic recovery due to the increased participation of small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

