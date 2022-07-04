Nominations open for 2023 Zayed Awards for Human Fraternity

Nominations have opened for the United Arab Emirates’ Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2023, organizers announced on Friday.

The selection process will last until October 31, after which the nominees will be announced.

The award, named after the UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, was founded in 2019 after Pope Francis co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

“The committee looks forward to identifying the personalities and entities that have effectively contributed to finding pioneering solutions to contemporary challenges in the field of human fraternity,” Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said in a press statement.

As well as Judge Abdelsalam, the judging committee consists of Miguel Angel Moratinos, UN Undersecretary General, Dr Epsy Campbell Barr, former Vice President of Costa Rica, Cardinal Louis Antonio Gokim Tagle, and Dr Ouided Bouchamaoui, 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Qualified nominators may submit nominations within the following categories: Members of governments; current and former heads of states; members of parliaments; heads of supreme courts; senior executives of the United Nations; heads of international NGOs; university presidents; influencers, leaders, and thinkers; and previous honorees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Previous winners include King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan; UN Secretary-General António Guterres; Latifa Ibn Ziaten, Founder of IMAD Association and Activist Against Extremism; Pope Francis; and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb.

