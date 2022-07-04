Saudi Arabia’s cabinet appoints first female Vice Secretary 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has made a raft of new appointments to the country's cabinet, including two women who have been selected for senior posts, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.



Al-Shehana bint Saleh al-Azzaz has been appointed Vice Secretary General of the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, the first woman to hold the post.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Princess Haifa bint Mohammed has also been appointed Vice Minister of Tourism.



Al-Azzaz was previously a high-ranking lawyer with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).



She is known as one of the first female lawyers to practise in the Kingdom.



Princess Haifa was previously the Assistant Minister of Tourism, and before that worked with the Qiddiya Investment Company, General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Tourism Development Fund.



Saudi Arabia's Council of Ministers is the government cabinet responsible for drafting legislation.



King Salman, who is also Prime Minister and has final approval on all legislation, leads the council.



The council was established in 1953 by King Abdulaziz, founder of the modern Saudi state. All members are appointed by royal decree.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia appointed its first female minister in 2009, when Nora bint Abdullah al-Fayez became the country's Deputy Education Minister.



Other appointments include Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed who has been selected as an advisor to the Royal Court at the rank of Minister.



Dr. Bandar al-Rasheed has been appointed Secretary to Crown Prince, at the rank of Minister.



Ayman al-Siyari has been appointed Vice Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for Investment and Research, at the rank of Minister.



Mohammed al-Amil has been appointed Vice Secretary General of the Council of Ministers for Council Affairs.



Mansour bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Salamah has been appointed Vice Secretary to the Crown Prince.



Abdulaziz bin Ismail bin Rashad Trabzoni has been selected as an advisor to the Royal Court.



Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed al-Rumaih is now Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services.



Ehab bin Ghazi bin Fahmy al-Hashani has been appointed Vice Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing.



Abdulaziz bin Hamad bin Saleh al-Rumaih has been appointed Vice Minister of Health for Planning and Development.



Ahmed bin Sufyan bin Abdulrazzaq al-Hassan is now Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics Services.



Dr. Khalid al-Thaher is now Vice Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for Control and Technology.



Prince Abdulrahman al-Muqrin, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, has also been relieved of his post.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia security forces hold military parade in Mecca in preparation for Hajj

Minister of Hajj and Umrah to launch post-pandemic edition of Grand Hajj Symposium

Saudi artisans to get bigger audience under new agreement with noon e-commerce