India customs officials seize gold smuggled inside seat of aircraft from Abu Dhabi

Indian customs officials have seized almost 1,000 grams of gold concealed in the piping of a seat from an aircraft which had flown into Delhi from Abu Dhabi.

The undeclared gold paste worth about $55,000 was found concealed on the plane which had landed in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials reported on Twitter on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Air customs at IGI Airport rummaged an aircraft which had earlier come from Abu Dhabi and recovered gold I paste form concealed in piping of a seat,” the tweet said. “On extraction, 938.25 grams of pure gold was extracted and was seized.”

The customs officials said investigations are continuing.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

Last week, Indian customs officials seized more than 300 grams of gold from a passenger traveling from Dubai who had concealed the contraband inside his rectum.

The undeclared gold was found concealed a passenger traveling into Chennai.

The unidentified person was also caught with undeclared assorted electronics, cigarettes, and liquor worth $18,000.

Last month, 500 grams of gold worth almost $28,000 was seized by Indian customs officials from a passenger traveling from Saudi Arabia into Delhi.

The unidentified person, an Indian national, was caught with four gold bars concealed in his baggage.

Customs officials said the weight of the gold was about 466 grams.

The person was arrested on June 21 after being caught by officials.

Read more:

India customs officials seize gold smuggled inside rectum of Dubai passenger

India customs officials seize stack of gold smuggled from Saudi Arabia

Dubai Customs seizes 6kg of marijuana concealed in peanut paste