Rescued by a resident, group of endangered green turtles join Sharjah Aquarium

Four green sea turtles that were rescued by a Sharjah resident who works in Jebel Ali, now call Sharjah Aquarium their home along with more than 100 local marine life creatures.

Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) said the endangered turtles, locally known as “Sherry” live in shallow tropical and subtropical waters such as the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and are always close to seaweed which they feed on.

After being rescued and handed to staff at the Sharjah Aquarium last May, the turtles that are each about 10 centimeters-long, were kept in the nursery to make sure they were healthy.

Their condition, movement and swimming were monitored before they were moved to display tanks alongside other turtles such as the hawksbill turtle, where they will remain until they grow pending their release into their natural envi-ronment.

Driven by its commitment to increase social awareness and involvement in pre-serving marine life, SMA has launched numerous initiatives such as the ‘Because We Care’ campaign,” said Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority.

Another program launched in 2011 provides care and rehabilitation for sick and injured turtles before they are released back into their natural habitat, she said.

These are carried out with help from public and specialized private departments as well as members of the community.

“Our staff members skills and understanding reflects the success of SMA’s efforts and show an increased awareness among community members about the importance of their role in protecting marine environment.”

Ataya added this was not the employee’s first rescue and that he had previously rescued two groups of injured green turtles and handed them to the Sharjah Aquarium for treatment.

Visitors are invited to come watch the new turtles all week between 8am and 8pm Saturday through Thursday and from 4pm to 8pm on Fridays.

They can enjoy daily fish feeding at 10am and shark feeding at 1:30pm on Mondays and Thursdays.

