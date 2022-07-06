Dubai’s ruler pardons 505 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Adha

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has ordered the release of 505 prisoners from correctional and punitive establishments in the emirate ahead of Eid al-Adha.



Chancellor Essam Issa al-Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that Sheikh Mohammed's order to pardon the prisoners is an opportunity for them to start a new life and is aimed at alleviating their families' hardship, as well as giving them the opportunity to reintegrate themselves into society, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The attorney general added that the public prosecution will immediately commence the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed's order so that the pardoned individuals spend Eid Al Adha with their families.



Meanwhile, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has also ordered the release of 251 prisoners in the emirate ahead of Eid Al Adha.



The decision reflects Sheikh Saud's keenness to give these prisoners a second chance to begin a new life and ease the burden on their families, WAM said.



The first day of Eid al-Adha will begin on July 9 following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia at the Tamir observatory.



The five-day Muslim holiday of sacrifice falls during the lunar month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, which begins on June 30, marking the month when the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.



Hajj will start on July 6 through July 10, with Arafat Day falling on July 8, according to the Supreme Court’s statement.



Read more:

Eid al-Adha holiday announced for UAE federal workers