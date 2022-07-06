Emiratis dominate Forbes ME’s list of top 100 CEOs 

Emiratis dominated Forbes Middle East’s list of the region’s top 100 CEOs this year.

Topping the list was Minister of Industry and Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, coming in second and third respectively.

Saudi Aramco’s CEO and President Amin H. Nasser ranked first on the Forbes list.

This year’s list consisted of CEOs from 26 different countries. The banking and financial services sectors were the most represented on this year’s list, accounting for 27 CEOs, followed by eight CEOs in the telecommunications industry, and seven that head logistics and energy companies.

Forbes said the rankings were based on the impact the CEOs had on the wider region, their country, and the markets they serve. The CEO’s overall experience and time in their current position, the size of the company (in terms of assets, revenues, and market cap), their achievements and performance in the last year, as well as the innovations and initiatives they implemented, were also included in the ranking criteria.

Since 2016, al-Jaber has been the Group CEO and Managing Director of ADNOC, one of the world’s largest energy producers with a current production capacity of four million barrels of oil and 11 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, Forbes said.

The ADNOC CEO is also the UAE’s special envoy for climate and the country’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed became the chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Emirates Airlines in 1985 and oversees over 85,000 people. Emirates Group recorded revenues of $18.1 billion for the financial year 2021/22, Forbes said.

Al Maktoum is also chairman of Emirates NBD, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, the Alliance Insurance Company, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

