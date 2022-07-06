UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary-General
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Secretary General of the Gulf Corporation Council Dr Nayef Falah al-Hajraf in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The President and GCC chief met at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr Palace where they held talks on enhancing greater cooperation between GCC countries.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed; among many other Sheikhs and senior officials.
Established in 1981, the GCC is a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries in the Arabian Gulf. The member states include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.
Read more:
UAE, Saudi to be ‘major players’ in Metaverse; will invest and reap billions: Expert
UK to remove visa requirement for GCC nationals wishing to visit by 2023
Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia help recalibrate US-Saudi ties? Experts weigh in
-
Germany’s Scholz discussed energy with UAE president: SpokespersonGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed issues including ... Gulf
-
New 10,000 member limited crypto credit card with no spending limit launches in UAEA crypto credit card on the Visa network has launched in the UAE with no spending limit.The exclusive card, bitcoinblack, is open to 10,000 members ... Banking & Finance
-
UAE doubles financial support for low-income Emirati families to $7.6 blnThe United Arab Emirates is doubling the financial support it provides for low-income Emirati families to $7.6 billion (AED 28 billion) to help them ... Gulf