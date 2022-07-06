UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary-General

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Secretary General of the Gulf Corporation Council Dr Nayef Falah al-Hajraf in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The President and GCC chief met at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr Palace where they held talks on enhancing greater cooperation between GCC countries.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed; among many other Sheikhs and senior officials.

Established in 1981, the GCC is a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries in the Arabian Gulf. The member states include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

