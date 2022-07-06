UAE launches new incentives to attract 300 digital companies: Minister

A United Arab Emirates minister announced on Wednesday incentives aiming to attract 300 digital companies to set up offices in the oil-rich Gulf nation within six to 12 months.



The incentives include a streamlined visa process, faster access to the financial and banking system and attractive commercial and residential leasing, Trade Minister Thani al-Zeyoudi told a news conference in Dubai.

Regional competition to attract foreign companies and investments has intensified as Saudi Arabia enacts measures to remold itself as a financial and tourism hub under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, challenging the dominance of Dubai.



“We’re moving from a regional hub to a global hub,” al-Zeyoudi said. “We’re competing with the big, big boys now; the competition in the last years was with the region, now we're moving to become a global hub.”

