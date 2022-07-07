Authorities in Oman rescue four people trapped in flood waters

Authorities in Oman rescued four people who had become trapped in a house during a flood, the country’s Civil Defense and Ambulance Department announced on Thursday.

The department carried out the successful rescue in a village in the mountainous region of Jebel Shams.

Several children were rescued from the house, the department said in a tweet.

They were handed over to their families and are reportedly in good health.

The Gulf country has been affected by heavy rains and thunderstorms since Tuesday, according to the Oman Directorate General of Meteorology.

Forecasts predict further rain to fall across the country until Sunday.

Oman is particularly vulnerable to tropical cyclones that form over the warm waters of the Indian ocean, due to its location on the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula.

These storms tend to lose their power as they move westwards across the peninsula, meaning that other Gulf states are less affected.

Flash flooding caused by short bursts of heavy rainfall is relatively common in the country.

In October, the devastating storm Shaheen wreaked chaos across Oman, causing widespread flooding and killing at least 14 people.

