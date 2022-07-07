No COVID-19 cases recorded on first day of Hajj: Makkah governor

No COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tarwiyah day, the first day of Hajj, Al Arabiya reported citing the governor of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Khaled al-Faisal.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years ... the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has not stopped the pilgrimage,” Prince al-Faisal said at a press conference, adding that “volunteers have a high level of experience and performance in serving the pilgrims.”

He pointed out that more than 150,000 security men and field workers served the pilgrims.

At least 111,000 violators were reportedly turned back, with more than 68,000 vehicles found not licensed to enter Makkah.

Additionally, over 2,500 violators of the residence and border security systems were reported arrested in Makkah al-Mukarramah.

Saudi authorities have fully equipped 93 healthcare centers across the holy sites in Mecca to provide pilgrims participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage with quick and direct health services, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.

The centers, which operate around the clock, include general clinics and offer various healthcare services to pilgrims, including those suffering from chronic illnesses.

According to the health ministry, 53,450 pilgrims benefitted from the services provided by hospitals and healthcare centers in Mecca from June 30 until July 7.

Hajj is considered the world’s largest religious gathering, with about 2.5 million people performing the ritual in 2019.

However, due to COVID-19, the Kingdom had sharply decreased the number of pilgrims allowed to perform the ritual.

This year, the Kingdom has allowed one million pilgrims from inside and outside the country to participate.

