Pilgrims to descend on Saudi’s Mount Arafat for most important Hajj ritual

Muslim pilgrims will descend on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat – a granite hill about 20 kilometers from the Kaaba in the Arafat plains – on Friday to participate in the most important ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.



The Day of Arafat marks the second day of Hajj, when believers make their way to the mountain where Adam and Eve first met again after they were sent to Earth and where the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.



Each group of pilgrims will way to the Nimra Mosque on the grounds of Arafat where they will listen to a sermon.



Following the sermon, the pilgrims will spend the day praying on the mountain to pray, where camps have been set up.



They will then head to Muzdalifah, where they will be given pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual.



Hajj is considered the world’s largest religious gathering, with about 2.5 million people performing the ritual in 2019.



However, due to COVID-19, the Kingdom had sharply decreased the number of pilgrims allowed to perform the ritual.



This year, the Kingdom has allowed one million pilgrims from inside and outside the country to participate.



Saudi authorities have fully equipped 93 healthcare centers across the holy sites in Mecca to provide pilgrims participating in the annual Hajj pilgrimage with quick and direct health services, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.



The centers, which operate around the clock, include general clinics and offer various healthcare services to pilgrims, including to those who suffer from chronic illnesses.



According to the health ministry, 53,450 pilgrims benefitted from the services provided by hospitals and healthcare centers in Mecca from June 30 until July 7.



