Saudi Arabia condemns ‘cowardly’ killing of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Saudi Arabia offered its deepest condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, the official Saudi Press Agency reported Friday.

Citing a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, the SPA said Saudi Arabia acknowledged the important role Abe played as a leader internationally, and his “pivotal role as a friend of the Kingdom.”

The government authority also condemned and denounced the “cowardly act” against former Prime Minister and stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the people of Japan.

World leaders paid tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after the political titan widely credited with reviving the nation’s economy and seen as a close friend by other major democracies, was shot to death.

Japan’s longest-serving premier was shot from about 3 meters (10 feet) behind during a campaign event in the city of Nara on Friday, ahead of a parliamentary election this weekend. The attack stunned a nation where political violence and guns are extremely rare.

Abe, 67, came from a conservative political dynasty and had a reputation as a deft political operator who maintained enduring influence after leaving office.

