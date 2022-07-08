Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal meets Chinese counterpart on G20 sidelines

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Chinese counterpart on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The ministers reportedly “dealt with a host of regional and international issues” such as “enhancing security and stability in the Middle East,” according to SPA.

The pair also reportedly discussed how to enhance cooperation between the countries.

The Saudi ambassador to Indonesia Isam al-Thaqafi and the Director General of the foreign minister's office Abdulrahman al-Dawood also attended the meeting.

This is not the first time officials from the two countries have met this year to discuss expanding bilateral relations.

The Kingdom’s Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Effairs Khaled bin Hussein al-Biyari, met with China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, in June this year, SPA reported.

During the meeting the officials discussed bilateral relations in the defense and military sectors as well as other topics of mutual interest.



Al-Biyari led the Kingdom’s defense ministry delegation to the Shangri-La Dialogue in June which involved top-level military officials, diplomats, and weapons makers from around the globe.



It was the first time the event had been held since 2019 after it was postponed twice because of COVID-19.

In April, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping means to enhance the partnership between China and the Kingdom, SPA also reported at the time.

The two leaders reportedly discussed ways to further the work of the Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee.

In March, Saudi Arabia strengthened energy ties with China, as the oil producer Saudi Aramco agreed to build a multi-billion-dollar refining and chemicals project that will tap into the Asian country’s future demand, Bloomberg reported.

Read more:

China demands end to US-Taiwan military ‘collusion’

China, India effectively managed, controlled differences: FM Wang Yi

EU will deny G20 as ‘propaganda forum’ for Russia