Saudi King, Crown Prince send prayers, well wishes to Islamic nations on Eid Al Adha

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

“The King and HRH Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the good deeds of all, return this happy occasion to the Islamic nation with glory and empowerment, and further progress and prosperity,” the report said.

The leaders also received similar cables of congratulations and prayers from other countries to mark the occasion, SPA reported.

A reply was sent “appreciating their good wishes” and prayers for continued goodness, security and stability, according to the SPA report.

Saudi Arabia, host to the annual Hajj pilgrimage, saw the event kick off on Thursday, marking a significant step toward normalcy after COVID-19 restricted access to the ritual.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims at least once in their lives if they have the means.

Hajj is considered the world’s largest religious gathering, with about 2.5 million people performing the ritual in 2019.

